Warriors’ Steph Curry (rest) out vs. Jazz on Sunday

After a two-game road swing, the Golden State Warriors will return to the Bay Area for a date with the Utah Jazz. On Sunday afternoon at Chase Center, the Warriors will have to figure out how to slow down the Jazz while one All-Star point guard is on the sideline.

Before the regular season comes to an end, Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors will give Stephen Curry a day off on Sunday against the Utah Jazz.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

Steph Curry is out tomorrow at home against the Jazz. The Warriors are resting him. Curry is at 71 games played this season. Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga are questionable. Gary Payton II is probable. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 6, 2024

Curry is set to miss his first contest in 13 games. Curry last missed a game in March.

With Curry out, the Warriors will likely lean on the combination of Brandin Podziemski and Chris Paul on Sunday against the Jazz.

Along with Curry missing Sunday’s game against the Jazz, the Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury.

The Warriors will host the Jazz at 5:30 p.m. PT on Sunday at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire