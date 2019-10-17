Warriors' Steph Curry receives second-most MVP votes in NBA GM survey

Warriors superstar Steph Curry is one of 13 players in NBA history to win multiple MVPs.

This year, he has the chance to become just the ninth player to ever capture the award for the third time.

But the league's general managers expect the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to bring home the hardware for the second straight season.

NBA.com released its 18th annual GM Survey on Thursday morning.

Who will win the 2019-20 Kia MVP?

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee -- 52 percent

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State -- 10 percent

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers -- 10 percent

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers -- 10 percent

5. Nikola Jokic, Denver -- 7 percent









Also receiving votes: James Harden, Houston; LeBron James, LA Lakers; Damian Lillard, Portland

In 2015, Curry won his first MVP after capturing 100 out of a possible 130 first-place votes.

In 2016, the three-time NBA champion became the first ever unanimous winner.

He hasn't received a single first-place vote in each of the last three seasons, finishing sixth in 2017, 11th in 2018 and fifth last year.

With many in the basketball world projecting the Warriors to either miss the playoffs or be a low seed at best, it might be difficult for Curry to have a serious shot at winning the award.

So if he is in the race at season's end, it most likely means the Dubs firmly are playoff bound.

Curry also fared well in a number of other categories in the survey.

Which player forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments?

1. James Harden, Houston -- 48 percent

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State -- 17 percent

LeBron James, L.A. Lakers -- 17 percent





Who is the best point guard in the NBA?

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State -- 90 percent

Which player is the best pure shooter?

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State -- 86 percent

2. Klay Thompson, Golden State -- 11 percent



Which player is the best leader?

1. Damian Lillard, Portland -- 41 percent

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State -- 37 percent



Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line?

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State -- 44 percent

Not too shabby.

