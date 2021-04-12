Warriors’ Steph Curry reacts to Hideki Matsuyama’s major win at the Masters

Tommy Call III
·1 min read
On Sunday afternoon, history was made in Augusta, Georgia.

After recording a 1-over 73 on the final day of the tournament to finish 10 under at the illustrious Masters, Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a major golf championship.

Following Matsuyama’s memorable performance at Augusta National Golf Club, the Golden State Warriors point guard chimed in on social media to congratulate the newest member of the renowned green jacket club. Steph Curry applauded Matsuyama’s groundbreaking performance with a message on Twitter.

Via @StephenCurry30 on Twitter:

After Matsuyama donned the green jacket, his caddie Shota Hayafuji took a moment to pay respect to the course at Augusta with a bow. Hayafuji’s powerful nod to end the tournament also got a reaction out of the seven-time NBA All-Star.

After a day off on Sunday to watch the final round of the Masters, Curry and the Warriors will be back in action at Chase Center on Monday for a tilt with the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. PT.

Andre Iguodala trades jokes with Steph Curry during golf round at 'The Match III'

Steph Curry training with Michelle Wie West before 'The Match III' golf competition

Steph Curry places in top-five at American Century Championship golf tournament

