Warriors’ Steph Curry reacts to Chicago Sky, Candace Parker winning WNBA championship

Before the NBA opens the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, the basketball world was locked in for the 2021 WNBA Finals.

With the Chicago Sky leading the championship series 2-1 over the Phoenix Mercury, Candace Parker, Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley had a chance to secure the trophy with a win in game four on Sunday.

Despite trailing by nine points heading into the final frame, Quigley exploded late. The Chicago guard tallied a team-high 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field with five rebounds. She scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to help charge Chicago’s comeback and win the title, 80-74.

After the Sky landed the WNBA championship banner, a member of the Golden State Warriors chimed in on Twitter. Steph Curry took to Twitter to congratulate Parker and the Sky for winning the title.

Via @StephenCurry30 on Twitter:

Parker finished the contest with 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field with 13 rebounds, five assists and four steals in 35 minutes. The two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player has now won two championships, one with the Los Angeles Sparks and one with the Sky.

Copper was named Finals Most Valuable Player for the Sky after averaging 17 points and 5.5 rebounds per game against the Mercury.

