Warriors' Steph Curry raves about 'cheat code' Victor Wembanyama

Curry believes French star Wembanyama is a 'cheat code' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Pundits and fans aren't the only ones in awe of French basketball star Victor Wembanyama -- Warriors star Steph Curry is part of that group as well.

When asked Thursday after Warriors practice what he thinks about the 18-year-old wunderkind, Curry couldn't help but marvel at his game.

"He's solid, he's solid," Curry told reporters after the Warriors' practice Thursday. "He's like a 2K create-a-player; every point guard who wants to be 7-foot.

"Cheat code-type vibes; he's a solid talent. It's great to watch."

Calling Wembanyama a "cheat code" only is fair. Standing at 7-foot-3, the French star has dazzled fans across the globe with his deft touch around the rim and his ability to splash 3-pointers with ease.

Though his numbers, 8.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in 34 contests over two seasons in the LNB Pro A -- France's top-tier men's professional league -- don't stand out too much to fans stateside, it is important to note that he has averaged under 20 minutes on the court in each of the last two seasons.

In limited minutes, however, Wembanyama showed his potential.

In two games against the G League Ignite, Wembanyama averaged 36.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, two assists, and 4.5 blocks in around 35 minutes per game. He also shot 50 percent from the field, 3-point line, and 71.4 percent from the free-throw line.

That said, it makes sense why Wembanyama is projected to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

With his skillset and incredible height, it is no wonder why teams around the NBA would be eager to select him in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Although Curry is in awe of the teenager right now, it won't be long before both will be on the court at the same time.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast