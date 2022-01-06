Warriors' Steph Curry has quad contusion, might not play vs. Pelicans

Steph has quad contusion, not optimistic he'll play vs. Pels originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry had a rough shooting night in the Warriors' 99-82 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, and he might not get a chance to make up for it Thursday night in New Orleans.

Curry sustained a left quad contusion during the loss at American Airlines Center, and there's a chance he's unable to play against the Pelicans on the second night of a back-to-back.

"The way it feels right now, I'm not optimistic but we'll see," Curry told reporters after the loss.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't sure either if Curry will be able to go at Smoothie King Center.

"He got a pretty good quad contusion and those generally get worse overnight and with the flight and everything," Kerr said. "So there's a chance he won't play tomorrow."

Kerr says "there's a chance" Steph won't play tomorrow due to a slight knee contusion pic.twitter.com/wXWSpbfEEC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 6, 2022

Curry is mired in one of the worst shooting slumps of his 13-year NBA career. He shot 5-of-24 in Dallas, and that's coming on the heels of a 3-of-17 performance in the Warriors' win over the Miami Heat on Monday night at Chase Center. Those numbers include 2-of-19 from 3-point range.

If Curry is unable to play Thursday, he would have three full days off before the Warriors' next game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. And that also could be the day Klay Thompson makes his long-awaited return after missing the last 31 months due to injuries.