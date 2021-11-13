Warriors' Steph Curry puts on show vs. Bulls in third quarter

Steph puts on dazzling show in third quarter against Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry decided to put on one last show of the Warriors' season-long eight-game homestand, and it helped Golden State gain separation from the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at Chase Center.

After scoring 17 points in the first half to pace the Warriors to a 51-45 lead, Curry came out scorching hot in the third quarter.

The Chef was cooking early and often.

Curry played the first 6:23 of the third quarter and went 4-of-5 from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points during that span. When he exited the game between DeMar DeRozan free throws, the Warriors had a 70-52 lead.

Curry checked back in with 2:47 left in the third quarter and immediately hit a 3-pointer to give the Warriors an 18-point lead.

Curry finished with 15 points in the quarter, helping the Warriors outscore the Bulls 35-17 in the period and take a 86-62 lead into the fourth.

After the game against the Bulls, Curry will take his show on the road as the Warriors play the next four games away from Chase Center.