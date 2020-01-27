Steph Curry and Kobe Bryant shared lots of moments on the basketball court during their seven years playing against each other.

So, you knew the news of Kobe's tragic death in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas hills would hit Curry hard.

Sunday night, Curry posted a pair of tributes to the late Bryant, one on Instagram and the other on Twitter.

In addition to his IG tribute, Steph changed his Twitter profile pic and cover image to photos of him and Kobe. pic.twitter.com/l2VIrMpcxe — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) January 27, 2020

Last July, Curry sat down with House of Highlights to break down some of his most memorable plays, and one that came up was a 3-pointer Steph hit over Kobe in a preseason game between the Lakers and Warriors in 2014.

"This is him, I think the year after his Achilles [tear] and he's trying to get his competitive fire back because he missed so much time. He started to pick me up full court two possessions in a row, so this is the second possession. So I took the challenge obviously. They let him foul and they didn't call that so I kinda had to work with that.

"But I came down the court and he was trying to steal it, trying to be physical. I got him with a little half step to get a little bit of space and then just pulled it from deep and obviously it went in and then his smile afterward, the little ass tap.

"I tried not to have a reaction there because I was in the moment. But afterward, I was like 'Damn, that's pretty cool' because Kobe doesn't show that type of emotion."

Curry, like many of his contemporaries, looked up to Kobe. This is a brutal day for Curry and the NBA.

Warriors' Steph Curry posts Kobe Bryant tributes in Twitter, Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area