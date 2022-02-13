Warriors’ Steph Curry is picking Joe Burrow and the Bengals for Super Bowl LVI vs. Rams

Tommy Call III
·1 min read
While the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers combined for a thriller in San Francisco, Saturday’s contest between Klay Thompson and LeBron James was just the start of the year’s most famous sports weekend.

On Sunday, the main event will take place in Hollywood when the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Los Angeles Rams for the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI.

After the Warriors’ narrow two-point win over the Lakers on Saturday, Steph Curry was asked to make a prediction for Super Bowl Sunday. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is a fan of former Heisman winner Joe Burrow.

Is it Joe Shiesty? Is that his nickname? I’m going with him. I’m going with the Bengals. I like the fact that they got to win; he has to play out of his mind more so than the other side. I like that storyline a lot better.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

To help push the Bengals to an appearance in the Super Bowl, Burrow threw for 250 yards with a pair of touchdowns in a comeback against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Burrow and the Bengals will meet the hometown Rams on Sunday for the highly-anticipated Super Bowl at 3:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

