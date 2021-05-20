Warriors' Steph Curry named NBA MVP finalist this season

Steph named one of three finalists for NBA MVP this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is one of the three finalists for the NBA MVP this season, the league announced on TNT on Thursday afternoon.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid are also in the running.

The expectation is that Jokic ultimately will take home the hardware.

Curry over the final 23 games of the season averaged 37.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 49.3 percent overall and 43.7 percent from deep (on 14.8 attempts).

The two-time NBA MVP was named Western Conference Player of the Month in April and May.

Curry and the Warriors face a win-or-go-home Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. If the Warriors take care of business, they will open their best-of-seven playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

