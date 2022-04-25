Warriors' Steph Curry on missing free throws: 'Worst feeling in the world'

Steph: Missing free throws is 'worst feeling in the world' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For most NBA players, going 10-of-14 from the free throw line in a game would be a solid performance. For Steph Curry, it’s extremely abnormal.

Curry, a career 90.8 percent free throw shooter, had never missed four three throws in a game before Sunday, when he struggled at the line in the Warriors’ 126-121 Game 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

While the four free throws wouldn’t have been enough to decide the game, Curry was visibly just as confused as observers after watching several free throws go awry.

“Missed free throws, I hate it,” Curry said to reporters after the game. “It’s the worst feeling in the world because it’s what I do really well.”

In an indication of how rarely Curry misses foul shots, he noted that two of the misses hit the front rim and the other two went in-and-out. But he was happy that he made it to the line 14 times.

“I’m glad I got there 14 times, which speaks to how I feel physically,” Curry said. “Just try to get aggressive.”

Curry has actually missed eight free throws (24-of-32) through the first four games of the series for an 80 percent clip, which is pretty far below his career average.

Other than free throws, Curry more or less looks like himself, averaging 27.5 points while coming off the bench as he works his way back from injury on a minutes restriction.

Based on Curry’s career numbers at the stripe, it likely shouldn’t be long before the free throws become near-automatic again.

