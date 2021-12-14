Warriors' Steph Curry makes incredible reverse layup vs. Pacers

How?! Steph puts Sabonis on skates before incredible reverse originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

All eyes are on Steph Curry right now, hoping he shoots -- and makes -- 3-pointers. But the Warriors' star got everyone's attention with a shot inside the arc early against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

More than four minutes into the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Curry got Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis on a switch and proceeded to absolutely cook the two-time NBA All-Star.

Once Curry got by Sabonis, he finished at the rim with an incredible reverse layup.

Curry entered Monday's game needing six 3-pointers to tie Ray Allen's all-time NBA record of 2,973 makes and seven to break the record.

The 2021-22 NBA MVP frontrunner played nine minutes of the opening quarter against the Pacers and missed his two 3-point attempts. He finished with five points on 1-of-3 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.