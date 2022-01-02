Warriors’ Steph Curry makes bold Andrew Wiggins NBA All-Star case

Steph: Wiggs 'should be in Cleveland' for All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry, as the NBA star and 3-point God that he is, knows talent when he sees it.

The Warriors guard is the latest to publicly announce his informal nomination and full support for Andrew Wiggins’ All-Star bid.

Steph praised the younger guys on the team while addressing reporters after the Warriors’ 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night at Vivant Arena.

And like Steve Kerr, Klay Thompson and many Warriors fans, Steph wants to be playing alongside Wiggins for the All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland next month.

“Wiggs has been so consistent all year with the way he’s playing on both ends of the floor,” Steph said on Saturday. “Don’t want to get too ahead of myself but No. 22 should be in Cleveland this year the way he’s hooping.”

Get Wiggs to the All-Star Gameâ€¼ï¸



Warriors Postgame Live is airing right now on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming here: https://t.co/B1elisQTUr pic.twitter.com/JmfTVB6Cy4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 2, 2022

Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr and now Steph Curry have trumpeted Andrew Wiggins for the All-Star game the last two days. It's an organizational push. Curry unprompted tonight: "#22 should be in Cleveland this year." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 2, 2022

Wiggins’ four 3-pointers helped him finish with 25 points on Saturday, shooting 9-of-19 from the field and 4-of-6 from behind the arc.

Story continues

On the other end of the floor, Wiggins’ lockdown defense helped limit Donovan Mitchell to 4-of-19 shooting from the field.

A few hours before Steph’s plea, Steve Kerr gave one of his own for Wiggins.

“He’s one of the best two-way players in the league,” Kerr told reporters ahead of Saturday’s game.

The 6-foot-7 wing is averaging 18.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point range in his third season with Golden State.