Warriors' Steph Curry loved Eric Paschall's big quarter vs. Blazers

Steph Curry is doing what most of you are doing on a Monday night. He's at home watching the Warriors take on the Blazers.

The Warriors superstar point guard is recovering from surgery on a broken left hand, and posted a video on his Instagram Story early in the game.

Steph at home watching the Warriors and Blazers.



"This is so weird. I miss y'all." pic.twitter.com/TPP771G553



— Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) November 5, 2019

What Steph got to witness was birthday boy Eric Paschall drop 17 points on the Blazers in the first quarter, and just like Warriors fans, Curry was pretty excited.

This guy @epaschall is on another level right now I love it. Birthday vibes!!!! #dubnation — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 5, 2019

With Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, D'Angelo Russell, Kevon Looney and Jacob Evans out due to injuries, coach Steve Kerr has been forced to turn to a young lineup. Paschall, who turned 23 on Monday, is taking full advantage of the opportunity. He's become the Warriors' go-to player.

Paschall became the first Warriors rookie to score at least 17 points in a quarter since Reggie Williams scored 18 in 2010.

Eric Paschall scored 17 points in the first quarter, the first Warriors rookie to score at least 17 points in a quarter since Reggie Williams had 18 in the 4th quarter on March 22, 2010 vs. Phoenix, per @EliasSports. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 5, 2019

Paschall finished the first half with 19 total points as the Warriors trailed the Blazers 63-60.

