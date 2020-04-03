Warriors' Steph Curry jokingly calls out NBA players on home workouts

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the NBA season has been postponed indefinitely, relegating its players to their homes for the foreseeable future.

Without live games and practices providing for media availability, players have been creative in getting their voices out on social media.

One way has been through Instagram, as the league has given players access to the account and allowed them to go live and provide a chance for virtual fan interaction.

Steph Curry took over the NBA's IG on Friday, playing league trivia with a wide-ranging group of NBA players, including Warriors guard Damion Lee, Kings guard Kent Bazemore, Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba, Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry, San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills, and Los Angeles Lakers center Javale McGee.

After just about every one of Curry's guests mentioned that they've been working out while self-isolating, the two-time MVP joked that the players seem worried about their trainers watching.

Steph Curry calling out all the athletes who say they're training at home...himself included 😅



(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/rZmwYrgGel



— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 3, 2020

"I woulda said the same thing," Curry said.

The Curry brothers clearly had a telepathic connection, as Seth answered all four questions correctly and was crowned the winner.

"Is this like when Dwyane Wade gave Derrick Jones Jr. the dunk contest?" Steph quipped after the game ended. "No."

