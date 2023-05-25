Warriors' Steph Curry makes Jamal Murray's top-five all-time NBA players list

Jamal Murray puts Steph in top-five all-time NBA players list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history, but to some, he's much more than that.

Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray was asked who his top-five all-time players are, and Curry made the cut alongside several other NBA greats.

The list was compiled of three former players and two current players.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Michal Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and the late Kobe Bryant were the three retired basketball legends on Murray's elite list.

Meanwhile, Curry and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James are the other two players on the list that still are in the league.

The GOAT conversation will be a never-ending debate for eternity. Jordan? LeBron? Other?

Pinpointing the five best players in league history, however, is slightly easier and a more lenient discussion. Sometimes.

With so much talent in the league in today's game, things constantly are changing. Murray is one of those uprising talents, and as he and the Nuggets prepare to face either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Finals next week, he's certainly got a solid list of inspiration to draw from.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast