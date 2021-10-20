Warriors' Steph Curry hyped Moses Moody got game ball after NBA debut

Steph was hyped Moody got game ball after NBA debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Moses Moody's NBA debut was brief, but the rookie was rewarded with the game ball anyway.

The No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft scored two points in six minutes in the Warriors' 121-114 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Tuesday night. His only bucket came on a driving layup around four-time All-Defense selection Anthony Davis.

When the Warriors were on the plane getting ready to fly home from LA, Steph Curry caught Moody with a vice grip on the game ball.

Moody took home a game ball after his first NBA bucket 👏



[via @StephenCurry30] pic.twitter.com/CRWTcwLcWv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 20, 2021

The game ball could have gone to Jordan Poole or Nemanja Bjelica or Damion Lee, but the Warriors made sure to give the ball to Moody.

The Warriors have high hopes for Moody, 19, and fellow 2021 lottery pick Jonathan Kuminga, who is recovering from a knee injury. The Arkansas product impressed coach Steve Kerr during training camp and likely will see his minutes increase as the season progresses.

Moody will never forget his NBA debut and he has the ultimate souvenir to remember the game.