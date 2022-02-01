Warriors' Steph Curry hilariously ignores Kevin Porter Jr. after foul

Silent treatment: Steph hilariously ignores KPJ after foul originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is used to getting under the skin of opponents and he did just that Monday against the Houston Rockets.

Midway through the third quarter at Toyota Center, the Warriors' star was fouled away from the ball by Kevin Porter Jr. The young Rockets wing didn't like the call and stared down Curry as Golden State set up its inbound play.

Curry never made eye-contact with Porter Jr. and did a great job of ignoring the 21-year-old.

Porter Jr. even hiked up his shorts as he got into his defensive stance.

Steph is just ignoring Kevin Porter Jr. ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/gzPi7mifhU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 1, 2022

Still dying at KPJ pulling up his shorts and aggressively crouching like he's gonna live in a van down by the river https://t.co/3asQSaobFR — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) February 1, 2022

Curry and the Warriors got the last laugh on the possession as he found Juan Toscano-Anderson for an easy layup.