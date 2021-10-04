Warriors’ Steph Curry has high praise for Avery Bradley, calling the veteran guard a ‘bulldog’

Outside of the competition for the starting shooting guard position, one of the Golden State Warriors’ most interesting training camp battles will be for the 15th roster spot.

Familiar faces like Gary Payton II and Mychal Mulder will likely compete against veteran camp signings Avery Bradley and Langston Galloway.

Before the Warriors suited up for their preseason opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Steph Curry had high praise for Bradley. The two-time Most Valuable Player referred to Bradley as one of the toughest defenders he’s faced, calling him a “bulldog.”

I’ve always called him a bulldog. Everybody asks, ‘who are some of the toughest defenders you’ve had?’ and he’s the first guy that comes to mind. Just because he’s relentless, he’s physical, he’s quick, He’s got good awareness of not just on-ball defense, but team defense as well. He’s shown not only the skill set, but the commitment to it…

The Warriors signed Bradley to a non-guaranteed roster spot before the start of training camp. The 30-year-old wing has played 11 seasons in the association, earning bids to the NBA All-Defensive team twice in his career.

In the 2020-21 season, Bradley played 27 games between the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets, averaging 6.4 points on 37.4% shooting from the floor with 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.3 minutes per contest.

Bradley will get his first chance to show why he deserves Golden State’s 15th roster spot on Monday night against the Trail Blazers in the preseason opener.

