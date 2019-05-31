Warriors' Steph Curry first in NBA Finals history to hit 100 3-pointers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry is still in search of his first Finals MVP award, but he's off to a good start in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors on Thursday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Before the first quarter could be completed, he accomplished yet another NBA first.

Curry made three 3-pointers within the first 7:23 of the opening frame, giving him 101 made treys throughout his Finals career.

Steph lets it fly and becomes the first player in #NBAFinals history to make 100 3-point field goals!#StrengthInNumbers 19#WeTheNorth 22



🇺🇸: ABC 🇨🇦: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/zYK7MZR2dK



— NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2019

With his second three-point field goal of the game, Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to hit 100 career threes in the NBA Finals. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 31, 2019

Curry was already far and away the most accomplished 3-point shooter in NBA Finals history, and he has got an opportunity to build a significant cushion. Lebron James ranks second in NBA Finals history with 86 3-pointers, while Klay Thompson sits in third with 62.

Story continues

Curry played the entire first quarter, and led all scorers with 11 points. Golden State trailed Toronto 25-21 at the end of one.

When it's all said and done, Curry might just own every 3-point record there is.