Warriors' Steph Curry first in NBA Finals history to hit 100 3-pointers
Warriors' Steph Curry first in NBA Finals history to hit 100 3-pointers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com
Steph Curry is still in search of his first Finals MVP award, but he's off to a good start in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors on Thursday night.
Before the first quarter could be completed, he accomplished yet another NBA first.
Curry made three 3-pointers within the first 7:23 of the opening frame, giving him 101 made treys throughout his Finals career.
Steph lets it fly and becomes the first player in #NBAFinals history to make 100 3-point field goals!#StrengthInNumbers 19#WeTheNorth 22
🇺🇸: ABC 🇨🇦: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/zYK7MZR2dK
— NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2019
With his second three-point field goal of the game, Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to hit 100 career threes in the NBA Finals.
— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 31, 2019
Curry was already far and away the most accomplished 3-point shooter in NBA Finals history, and he has got an opportunity to build a significant cushion. Lebron James ranks second in NBA Finals history with 86 3-pointers, while Klay Thompson sits in third with 62.
Curry played the entire first quarter, and led all scorers with 11 points. Golden State trailed Toronto 25-21 at the end of one.
When it's all said and done, Curry might just own every 3-point record there is.