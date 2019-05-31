Warriors' Steph Curry first in NBA Finals history to hit 100 3-pointers

Brian Witt
NBC Sports BayArea

nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry is still in search of his first Finals MVP award, but he's off to a good start in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors on Thursday night.

Before the first quarter could be completed, he accomplished yet another NBA first.

Curry made three 3-pointers within the first 7:23 of the opening frame, giving him 101 made treys throughout his Finals career.

Curry was already far and away the most accomplished 3-point shooter in NBA Finals history, and he has got an opportunity to build a significant cushion. Lebron James ranks second in NBA Finals history with 86 3-pointers, while Klay Thompson sits in third with 62.

Curry played the entire first quarter, and led all scorers with 11 points. Golden State trailed Toronto 25-21 at the end of one.

When it's all said and done, Curry might just own every 3-point record there is.

