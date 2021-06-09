Warriors’ Steph Curry finishes third in 2020-21 Most Valuable Player voting behind Nuggets

Reuters

Two members of a panel of outside advisors to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have resigned in protest at the agency's decision to approve Biogen Inc's Aduhelm for treatment of Alzheimer's disease despite the committee’s recommendation against doing so. Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. David Knopman, a panel member who had been recused from the advisors’ November meeting to review the drug because he was an investigator in clinical trials of Biogen’s drug, said he resigned on Wednesday. "I was very disappointed at how the advisory committee input was treated by the FDA," Dr. Knopman told Reuters.