Warriors' Steph Curry drops Nassir Little on layup vs. Blazers

Little resistance: Steph drops Blazers forward on layup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is used to being on the nightly highlight shows. Nassir Little isn't, but he might have to get used to it after a play early in the Warriors' game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on Friday night.

In the second quarter, Curry was being defended by Blazers guard CJ McCollum, but when he came off a screen and took the handoff from Juan Toscano-Anderson, the Warriors' star got Little on the switch.

That's when Curry made Little's life miserable for a few seconds.

Steph’s too strong 💪😄 pic.twitter.com/wz7kmbnOYg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 27, 2021

Curry might have gotten away with a slight shove and he also appears to step on Little's foot, but the refs didn't call a foul, and Curry finished with the easy layup in the lane to give the Warriors an eight-point lead.

Curry finished with 18 points in the first half as the Warriors took a 58-44 lead into the locker room.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast