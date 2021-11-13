Warriors' Steph Curry, Draymond Green chemistry lauded by Ja Morant

Morant shouts out Steph, Draymond chemistry on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have become a thorn in the Warriors' sides over the past few seasons, and the young squad is responsible for the Warriors' only loss so far through 12 games of the 2020-21 NBA campaign. There clearly is mutual respect between Morant and the Warriors, as he shouted out the uncanny chemistry between Steph Curry and Draymond Green on Twitter.

Steph is one of the NBA's all-time great talents, but there is no question that Draymond being alongside him for the past decade only has made him even better.

Draymond set a career-high in 2020-21 with 8.9 assists per game, many of those going to Curry as he finished third in NBA MVP voting.

Morant, who himself is looking like an MVP candidate after an impressive scoring start, likely hopes he can establish a similar dynamic with fellow lottery draft pick Jaren Jackson Jr.

However, the connection between Steph and Draymond is hard to find anywhere else around the NBA. Clearly their peers notice and respect the on-court bond between the two Warriors stars.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast