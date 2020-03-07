Warriors' Steph Curry, Draymond Green won't play Saturday vs. 76ers

The Warriors will be down a lot of star power Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Steph Curry (illness) and Draymond Green (left knee soreness) were listed as out on the NBA's 10:30 a.m. PT injury report, delaying their on-court reunion by at least a game.

Golden State's stars have not played in the same game since Oct. 30. Curry broke his left hand that night, missing the Warriors' next 58 games before returning in Thursday's loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Green did not play then, and he only played 9:44 after being ejected in his last appearance on Feb. 27. In all, Green will have missed seven of the Warriors' last eight games when he doesn't play Saturday at Chase Center.

The Warriors are 14-49 this season, bound to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Klay Thompson won't play a game this season while rehabbing from a torn left ACL.

Golden State has played 19 games without Curry, Green and Thompson, winning only three times.

