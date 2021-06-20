Warriors’ Steph Curry, Draymond Green react to Kevin Durant’s heroic game-tying jumper during Nets vs. Bucks game 7

During game seven of the second-round Eastern Conference playoff series, all eyes were on Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former Golden State Warriors forward delivered, scoring a game-high 48 points on 17-of-36 shooting from the floor with nine rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block against the Bucks on Saturday night.

While Durant was heating up, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton continued to answer haymakers from the Brooklyn forward. Behind Antetokounmpo, the Bucks pushed to a four-point advantage with a little over a minute remaining in the contest.

After a Durant bucket paired with two empty possessions from the Bucks, the two-time Finals Most Valuable Player had the ball in hands for the final shot of regulation.

As the clock ticked down with the Nets trailing by two points, Durant pulled up with a foot on the 3-point line to drill a heroic game-tying jumper to force an overtime period in game seven.

Following Durant’s clutch shot, a pair of his former Golden State teammates chimed in on social media. Steph Curry and Draymond Green took to Twitter with reactions to Durant’s thrilling jumper in game seven against the Bucks.

That is insane @KDTrey5 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 20, 2021

Despite his late run to force another five minutes, Durant’s magic went quiet in overtime. The Texas product went scoreless on six attempts from the field in the five-minute overtime period. With Durant unable to score, the Bucks secured a 111-109 victory behind buckets from Antetokounmpo and Middleton.

As the Bucks landed a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals, Durant’s first season on the floor with the Nets came to an end on Saturday night in Brooklyn.

