Warriors' Steph Curry, Draymond Green, other vets out vs. Raptors

With a winning road trip secured, the Warriors are turning the final contest of the five-game journey over to the youngsters.

The Warriors will be without six regulars for their game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday at Air Canada Center.

Steph Curry will rest, while Andrew Wiggins (left knee soreness), Draymond Green (right hip tightness), Andre Iguodala (right knee management), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot management) and Jordan Poole (health and safety protocol) also will miss the game.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported the five veterans will fly back to the Bay Area rather than travel to Toronto.

Wiggins, a Toronto native, led the Warriors with 36 minutes played in their 111-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night at TD Garden. He hasn't missed a game all season, and only missed one game last year, his first full season with Golden State.

Curry played just over 35 minutes Friday and led the Warriors with 30 points. He fouled out with 10.7 seconds remaining in the game. Green finished with six points, eight assists and five rebounds in just over 31 minutes of action against Boston.

Iguodala provided a huge spark for the Warriors in 24 minutes off the bench, finishing with 12 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals. Porter scored six points in 17 minutes Friday.

The Warriors opened the road trip with a loss in Philadelphia, but have won the last three in Indiana, New York and Boston, and currently hold a 24-5 record this season.

With the five veterans and Poole out, rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody should get a lot of playing time, along with Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damion Lee and Chris Chiozza. Nemanja Bjelica and Kevon Looney will be the veteran leaders on the floor for coach Steve Kerr.

