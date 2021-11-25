Warriors' Steph Curry does strange dance after hitting 3-pointer vs. 76ers

Steph does odd dance after nailing 3-pointer vs. Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the amount of 3-pointers Steph Curry drains, there have been quite a few celebratory shimmies over the years.

In the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's matchup between the Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center, Steph decided to break out a new shimmy after nailing a 3-pointer.

Steph’s dance after the shot 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/QkbDJDV2kR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 25, 2021

What is this, Steph!? 😂 pic.twitter.com/KtcmY5SCAh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 25, 2021

That's certainly ... something we've never seen.

It appears to be some combination of an Irish Jig and Drake's famous "Toosie Slide."

So far the new move has garnered mixed reviews among fans, but as long as Curry continues to hit big 3s, who are we to complain?