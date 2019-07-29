The Warriors' new projected starting backcourt of Steph Curry and D'Angelo Russell averaged 48.4 points and 12.2 assists per game between them in 2018-19.

The duo will be counted on to provide much of the offensive firepower for a team that lost Kevin Durant in free agency and will be without Klay Thompson for at least the first few months of the upcoming season after an ACL injury.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It appears Curry and Russell are wasting no time getting acquainted, as D'Angelo posted a photo of the two after a workout on his Instagram, which was shared by the Warriors Monday morning.

It appears that recently re-signed Warriors guard Damion Lee was also in attendance working with the guards. Lee is Curry's brother-in-law in addition to being a teammate.

D'Angelo Russell already getting work in this offseason with new teammates Steph Curry and Damion Lee (IG: coachbrandonpayne) pic.twitter.com/WpTasswya7 — Alex Didion (@Alex_Didion95) July 29, 2019

[RELATED: Warriors profile: Glenn Robinson III looks to revitalize his career]

Story continues

If Curry and Russell can establish a rapport now with several months before NBA training camps begin, the Warriors will be a formidable foe in what many are predicting will be a wide-open race for the Western Conference crown.

Warriors' Steph Curry, D'Angelo Russell already working out together originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area