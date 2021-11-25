Warriors' Steph Curry completely shakes brother Seth, hits 3-pointer

Steph completely loses Seth, drains wide open 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Whenever Warriors star Steph Curry faces his younger brother Seth in an NBA game, it brings back memories of their days playing each other in the backyard or driveway.

On Wednesday night at Chase Center, big bro had little bro spinning in the first quarter.

With the Warriors down one point just over three minutes into the game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Steph was being guarded by Seth. When he gave the ball up to Draymond, big bro put a nasty move on little bro and proceeded to drain the go-ahead 3-pointer.

Seth got completely spun around and had no chance to recover in time to contest Steph's shot.

While Steph got the better of Seth on that play, little bro won the quarter. While Steph scored five points, Seth finished with 10 points and the 76ers led 34-23 heading into the second quarter.

