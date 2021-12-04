Warriors' Steph Curry buckles Landry Shamet's knees, hits 3-pointer

Steph buckles Shamet's knees with step-back, hits 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry has a habit of making defenders look silly, and in the Warriors' game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at Chase Center, Landry Shamet was the unfortunate victim.

Midway through the first quarter Friday night, Curry got the ball at the top of the arc and Shamet jumped out on him. When Curry dribbled to the left, he hit Shamet with a nasty step-back and left the Suns wing stumbling backwards.

Shamet literally had no chance against Steph 😅 pic.twitter.com/SZdrqvB1c1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 4, 2021

Curry proceeded to hit the 3-pointer as Shamet struggled to recover. It was Curry's second 3-pointer of the game and 2,942nd of his career.

Curry finished the first half against the Suns with 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

Shamet isn't the only Suns player who might want to stay away from Twitter and Instagram following Friday's game. Center JaVale McGee was on the wrong end of a poster dunk by Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Shamet and McGee definitely shouldn't check their phones after the game.