Warriors' Steph Curry beats quarter buzzer with 3-pointer vs. Hornets

Steph banks in buzzer-beater 3-pointer to give Warriors' lead

Steph Curry always seems to have something special in store for the Charlotte Hornets' crowd, and that was the case once again on Sunday night.

With the Warriors trailing by two in the waning seconds of the third quarter at Spectrum Center, Curry dribbled past half court, pump-faked, and then called glass on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

STEPH BEATS THE BUZZER IN BUZZ CITY 😮 pic.twitter.com/2taQ7WAetR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2021

Even on Sunday, the bank was open.

Through three quarters in the city in which he grew up, Curry scored 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting from teh field. He also had eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and was a game-best plus-17.

Surely, the Warriors hope the momentum from Curry's buzzer-beater carries over and lasts through the fourth.

