Warriors' Steph Curry banks in 3-pointer at first-quarter buzzer vs. Magic

Steph Curry really is making a habit of ending quarters with buzzer-beating 3-pointers.

The Warriors' star beat the first-quarter buzzer against the Orlando Magic on Monday at Chase Center, two days after he ended the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs with a buzzer-beater.

STEPH CURRY DOES IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/j6H6lv7hXL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 7, 2021

The end of the first quarter wasn't looking good for the Warriors after they gave up five straight points to the Magic in roughly five seconds. But Curry took the inbounds pass with six seconds remaining, dribbled around Gary Harris and banked in a 3-pointer from the midcourt logo to give Golden State a 31-26 lead after the first 12 minutes.

Curry finished the first quarter with three 3-pointers, moving him closer to passing Ray Allen for the NBA record for most all-time 3-pointers.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kelenna Azubuike, Curry was asked if his buzzer-beating game-winner in Oklahoma City on Feb. 27, 2016 was the moment he felt he could take any shot at the end of the clock and feel confident in it. The two-time NBA MVP actually picked a moment from the 2014-15 season that happened to come against the Magic as well.

"There was a game, I want to say the year before at home against Orlando," Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kelenna Azubuike during an interview for the "Decade In The Bay" series. "We were down two. I came down and hit a pull-up three over Tobias Harris. That was the first time I realized I could be aggressive [and] thinking differently about those moments. I can go for daggers. It wasn't that deep but it was a risky shot, obviously, you miss, it's over. Against some teams, you can try to get to the foul line, try to get a two. I chose the risky thing and thankfully it worked out.

"That led to the OKC game where, same mentality, it's just a natural progression just going through the reps and taking some chances, believing in yourself. Obviously not the first time I've shot from that distance. In practice or whatever, you work on it, but you got to have the audacity to take it."

Curry loves to take the final shot in a quarter, so he definitely will have more moments like the one against Orlando in 2014 and the one on Monday night.