Warriors' Steph Curry amazingly points at fan before 3-pointer falls

Steph amazingly points at fan before last 3-pointer falls originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry put together yet another gem in the Warriors' win Friday night, dropping in 40 points on 15-of-24 shooting and 9-of-17 from 3-point range. Curry was so locked in that he just knew his final attempt of the night was going to drop, and pointed at a fan on the sideline before the shot even went in.

40 points for Steph 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pt6Z1PJXuQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2021

Steph knew it was good

the second it left his hand 😎 pic.twitter.com/gvtwdIbuc5 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 13, 2021

The good folks over at TheWarriorsTalk on Twitter slowed the video down once Curry released it, showing his swaggering point toward the courtside patrons.

Steph turns and points to the crowd as his shot is still in mid-flight 👀🔥

pic.twitter.com/eBQWhyYW4l — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 13, 2021

That make gave Curry his 36th career game with nine 3-pointers or more, a remarkable 27 more than the next-closest player.

We've seen this gusto from Curry before on numerous occasions, but the MVP favorite clearly is dialed in as the Warriors own the league's best record after 12 games.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast