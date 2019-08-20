Warriors' Steph Curry amazed by Andre Iguodala's stellar drive off tee

"Did we just become best friends?"

Andre Iguodala and Steph Curry became inseparable almost instantly when Iggy joined the Warriors after the 2012-13 season. In addition to developing a strong chemistry on the court, the duo also shared a passion off the hardwood: golf.

That's my dawg 😎. 320yd down the center https://t.co/G7LFw4vwpm — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 20, 2019

Even after Iggy's recent trade to Memphis, the two have obviously remained close friends and continue to hit the links together.

Curry made headlines in the golf world Monday when he announced he will be helping restart Howard University's men's and women's golf programs for the next six years.

Hopefully, Curry can find some new teammates to hit the course with him after Iguodala's departure and Klay Thompson's ACL injury.

