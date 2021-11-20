Warriors' Steph Curry adorably plays rock-paper-scissors with fan

Steph adorably plays rock-paper-scissors with fan after game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry didn't play in the Warriors' 105-102 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, but he found a way to get the competitive juices flowing after the game.

Moments after the Warriors won at Little Caesars Arena, Curry found a young fan courtside and played rock-paper-scissors with him.

In the fifth round, Curry emerged victorious and playfully celebrated his triumph.

Steph Curry is incredible on and off the court 💯 pic.twitter.com/TQH23ag8rn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 20, 2021

Curry, who is leading the NBA in scoring this season with 29.5 points per game, sat out his first game of the 2021-22 NBA season due to a left hip contusion. He was joined on the injury report by Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr.

Even without those four rotation players, the Warriors managed to beat the rebuilding Pistons thanks to big games from Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II.

The Warriors are an NBA-best 14-2 this season, and Curry is 1-0 in rock-paper-scissors.