Warriors stay hot in win over Adair County

May 16—Southwestern, winners of six of their last seven, looked to continue their stellar play in the final week of the 2024 regular season as they were on the road to take on Adair County. This game went the full seven innings but the winner was never in doubt, as Southwestern led from wire-to-wire in an 11-2 victory.

Kylie Dalton had five RBI's in the contest for the Warriors, with Abigail Whitescarver and Brynn Troxell each adding one apiece. Arabella Lowery, Lexi Martin and Chloe Carroll each added hits as well. Whitescarver and Troxell each had a stolen base in the win. Whitescarver had the start on the mound, going three innings while allowing one run on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Jordyn McDonald earned both the win and the save, going the final four innings while allowing just one run on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts. Adair County was led by senior Lilee Wall with their sole RBI.

Southwestern improves to 23-9 and will take on Madison Southern on the road in their regular season finale on Thursday. They will begin the postseason on Monday as they host the 48th District Tournament. Their first opponent will be McCreary Central.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.