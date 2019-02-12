Warriors' starting lineup is the worst in NBA in one specific area originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

DeMarcus Cousins made his season debut on Jan. 18 against the Clippers.

Over Boogie's first eight games in a Warriors uniform, Golden State's starting lineup -- Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Cousins -- was a combined +33 in 66 minutes together.

But it's been an ugly last two games for that unit: -22 in 14 minutes on Friday at Phoenix, and -15 in 19 minutes on Sunday vs. Miami.

NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh dove into the analytics and discovered that the starting group has really struggled in one area in particular.

"Opponents have recovered 33 percent of their misses against that lineup. Among the 93 lineups in the NBA with at least 100 minutes played together, that's the highest figure for any five-man crew."

That is probably skewed because of the last two games, but the numbers are the numbers.

Things won't get any easier tonight, as Jazz center Rudy Gobert is seventh in the NBA at 3.8 offensive rebounds per game.

And the Warriors might be without Draymond Green, who is questionable because of a knee contusion.

Should you be overly concerned about the starting lineup's combined -37 vs the Suns and Heat? The answer is no.

Let's just chalk it up to a combination of the dog days of the schedule, lack of focus/energy and playing down to the competition.

But it's clear the unit has some work to do, starting with Tuesday night vs. Utah.

