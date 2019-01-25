How Warriors' starting five would fare vs. NBA Eastern Conference All-Stars originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins.

Versus ...

Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid.



It's the Warriors' starting five versus the Eastern Conference All-Star starters.





Who wins in a hypothetical matchup?

Yes, it's crazy to think that an NBA team could match up against a group of All-Star starters. But well ... have you watched the Warriors recently?



Golden State has a combined 27 All-Star appearances, while the Eastern guys have 17. The East has an NBA champion in Kyrie (he hit a somewhat important shot back in 2016) and a Finals MVP in Kawhi.



When it comes to chemistry, cohesiveness and championship pedigree, the Warriors clearly have the advantage despite the fact they have only played in three real games together. But in those three games, the numbers are mind-boggling.



When it comes to individual matchups, it's safe to say that most people would take Curry, the two-time MVP, over Kyrie and his offensive wizardry. Walker is having an awesome offensive season, but when it comes to two-way play, would you really take him over Klay?



While some may believe Leonard is better than Durant (we are looking at you, Max Kellerman), it's just simply not true. Kawhi is a better defender, but Durant can be a force on that end of the floor as well.

















Plus, did you see what the reigning two-time Finals MVP did against Kawhi and Toronto back on Nov. 29? In case you forgot, he racked up 51 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and just one turnover. You knew it was special as it was unfolding.

Giannis is obviously more talented than Draymond, but if the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year was completely engaged and focused, he would make life difficult on the Greek Freak.



Embiid definitely has the edge over Cousins, but only because Boogie just returned from the Achilles injury. If he was 100 percent, it's basically a tossup, right?





What style would the East play? Who would be the coach? Are we playing at a neutral site? Does any of this matter? Of course not, but the internet world enjoys debating this stuff, so here we are.



Am I going to give a real opinion on who would win? Nope.









But it's still fun to think about ...



