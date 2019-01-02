Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green rang in 2019 much differently originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Stephen Curry is about two years older than Warriors teammate Draymond Green.

Based on their respective New Year's Eve plans, however, you'd be forgiven if you thought the gap was bigger.

After the Warriors' 132-109 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Green jetted to Las Vegas with teammates DeMarcus Cousins and Kevon Looney and caught J. Cole's New Year's Eve Concert. He documented the experience on his Instagram story.

Curry did the same, but his New Year's plans were just a bit more low-key.

It looks like Draymond Green and Stephen Curry had quite the different experiences on New Year's Eve... pic.twitter.com/uYEhhwv2jW — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 1, 2019

After scoring 25 or more points in each of his last three games, you can't blame Curry for wanting to unwind before the Warriors return to action on Jan. 3 against the Houston Rockets. Plus, experiencing his son's first New Year's is something a parent wouldn't want to miss.

Plenty of people can relate to Green's night, too, given how New Year's Eve has become synonymous with revelry.

NBA Stars: they're just like us!

Well, expect for the whole "chartering private planes to make it happen" thing. But other than that ...