Warriors star Stephen Curry to miss time with two partial tears in left leg

The Golden State Warriors will be without their superstar for a while. Stephen Curry will miss time with two tears in his lower left leg, the team confirmed Sunday.

Curry sustained partial tears to his "superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane," per the team. The Warriors did not announce a timeline for Curry's return, saying he would miss Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Official update from Warriors on Stephen Curry’s injury: pic.twitter.com/hqlYdE36Tm — C.J. Holmes 🚀 (@CjHolmes22) February 5, 2023

Curry sustained the injury during Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry injured himself while playing defense in the third quarter of the 119-113 Warriors win. Curry went for X-rays at the arena, which came back negative. He underwent an MRI on Sunday, which revealed the injuries.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr did not provide an update on Curry after Saturday's game. Kerr hinted at the uncertainty of the injury, saying he would keep his "fingers crossed" that Curry would be OK.

Steve Kerr didn’t have an update on Steph and will wait for the MRI pic.twitter.com/bKNUCYvUU1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 5, 2023

The Warriors struggled with Curry sidelined. The team was outscored 27-17 in the final quarter, making what was shaping up to be a blowout victory with Curry into a close win without him.

Curry, 34, is in the midst of another fantastic season. He was averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds prior to Saturday's injury. That performance led to Curry getting elected to the All-Star Game as a starter. The injury will likely prevent Curry from taking part in the All-Star Game.

Early Sunday, it was reported Curry would miss multiple weeks due to the injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. There's reportedly hope Curry could return shortly after the All-Star break, per NBC Sports' Monte Poole.

The Warriors play five games before the break, which starts Feb. 17. The team's first game following the All-Star festivities will take place Feb. 23.