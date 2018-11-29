Warriors star Stephen Curry to return from 11-game absence Saturday

Though the Warriors aren’t in first place, their game against the Raptors tomorrow looks like a matchup of the best two teams in each conference. It might even be, as Klay Thompson said, an NBA Finals preview.

Unfortunately, Golden State-Toronto won’t include Stephen Curry, who has missed the last 10 games with a strained groin.

But fortunately for the Warriors, Curry will return for their next game – against the Pistons on Saturday.

Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area:

As others have tweeted faster, Steph will not play in Toronto. He will play in Detroit. It was a decision of an abundance of caution to give Steph two more days based on Dr. Celebrini's experience with this injury.





Curry has helped his MVP case during his absence. After opening 10-2 with him, Golden State has gone just 5-5 and dealt with infighting without him.

The Warriors injury problems aren’t behind them. Draymond Green is still banged up, and DeMarcus Cousins will miss several more weeks.

But Curry’s return is especially important. He sets a great tone of unselfishness and camaraderie – and provides elite production. That helps Golden State win, and players are always less likely to dwell on petty problems amid winning.