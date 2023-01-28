Warriors star Stephen Curry fined $25K after throwing mouthguard before ejection vs. Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthguard into the stands during his team's 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, which led to his ejection from the game, the NBA announced Friday.

Curry was ejected with just 73 seconds left in Wednesday’s game at the Chase Center after he became angry with teammate Jordan Poole. Curry wanted to attempt a shot from the logo and signaled to Poole that he was open, but Poole opted to shoot it himself. Poole missed the shot, and Curry snapped a bit as he ran down the court to get back on defense.

Curry ripped his mouthguard out and threw it into the stands — which prompted a quick ejection.

Steph was ejected near the end of the game for throwing his mouthpiece 😳pic.twitter.com/7tGRMYvTVJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 26, 2023

"It was a crucial time in the game, and the way that our season has gone, questions about a heightened sense of urgency ... when you want something really bad ... I reacted in a way that put myself out of the game and put the team in a tough place," Curry said after the win, via ESPN.

Poole didn’t seem to realize why Curry was so upset with him in the immediate aftermath of the game, but the two seemed perfectly fine in the tunnel.

Jordan Poole threw his mouthguard when he saw Steph 😂 pic.twitter.com/hc2DX1GvQm — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 26, 2023

Curry had 34 points and shot 10-of-19 from the field in 35 minutes before he was ejected. He is averaging 29.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists this season.