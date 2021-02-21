Warriors star Stephen Curry falls ill just before tip-off of game vs. Hornets

Rick Bonnell
·1 min read
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry fell ill just before Saturday’s game against his hometown Charlotte Hornets and was pulled from the lineup.

A Warriors spokesman said Curry was out for the game.

Video of Curry showed him being helped off the floor right around the 8 p.m. tip-off at Spectrum Center.

Curry starred at Davidson before becoming a Warriors lottery pick, and going on to be a two-time NBA most valuable player. He grew up in Charlotte, with his father, Dell, an original Hornet.

Dell Curry is the color analyst on Hornets games.

