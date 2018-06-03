Warriors star Stephen Curry explains when he knew he'd 'made it'

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has established himself as one of the greatest basketball players in the world, having already secured two NBA championships and two MVP awards. And he's looking for a third ring this year: His team faces off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

But he wasn't always in the spotlight: As a slender, baby-faced high-schooler, Curry was overlooked by virtually every big Division I college basketball program . He went on to make a splash at Davidson College, a small liberal arts school in North Carolina, before foregoing his senior year to pursue an NBA career.

Looking back, there are three moments he knew he'd "made it," Curry told CNBC in 2016 .

"The first one was, we played a game in New York and I scored 54 points," he recalled. "That was the first time I was actually talked about as a lethal scorer."

The second, he continued, "was probably playing for our first championship, which is something that is every player's dream — to get to that level and be playing for the ultimate goal." That was in 2015, when Curry helped the Warriors bring home their first NBA title since 1975 after defeating the Cavs in six games.

The third "make it" moment happened shortly after the win, in the summer of 2015 when Curry got a call from President Barack Obama asking if he wanted to play golf. "That was probably the icing on the cake right there," he told CNBC.

This is an update of a previously published story.

