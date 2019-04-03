Warriors star Kevin Durant ranks his top five players in NBA history originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

On Monday night, Steph Curry revealed the five players he believes are the best in NBA history. Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James and Magic Johnson made the cut.

On Tuesday morning, we learned Kevin Durant's Top 5.

"Mike, obviously at one. Kobe two. Shaq three. Hakeem four. Magic," the Warriors star said on Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles' podcast, "Knuckleheads."

Mike, obviously, is Michael Jordan.

For Durant, Kobe Bryant at No. 2 also is obvious.

"Easy, No. 2 ever," he said. "Not in greatness but in terms of skill to me."

Durant almost included Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but he ultimately went with Olajuwon.

"I'm looking at it from a pure skill standpoint," KD explained. "It's a toss-up. (Hakeem is) more my taste though."

So, what about LeBron James?

"I like to put these dudes in there when they retire," the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP explained. "That's when I really want to evaluate their careers."

That's very fair and understandable.

