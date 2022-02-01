Warriors at Spurs: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday

Fresh off a win over the Rockets, the Golden State Warriors will play the second half of a back-to-back in San Antonio on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Steph Curry scored 21 fourth-quarter points and finished with 40 to lead the Warriors (38-13) over the Rockets on Monday.

The Spurs (19-32) have lost four of their last six games, but are 1-0 against the Warriors this season. On December 4, the Spurs held a 15-point advantage on the road over the Warriors after just one quarter, and despite being held to just 13 points in the fourth held on to win 112-107.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s Warriors at Spurs game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 1

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Southwest – San Antonio

Warriors at Spurs injury report

Warriors: The Warriors have not yet issued an injury report for Tuesday, but Nemanja Bjelica (bilateral back spasms), Draymond Green (disc injury recovery), Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot injury management) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) all missed Monday’s game in Houston. It has been reported that Klay Thompson (rest) will not play against San Antonio.

Spurs: Zach Collins (reconditioning) is out.

