Warriors signing Quinndary Weatherspoon to two-way contract

Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors are planning to sign guard Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract, sources @TheAthletic @Stadium. Weatherspoon earns roster spot after starting the season with the Warriors' G League affiliate Santa Cruz and receiving hardship call up.

The Golden State Warriors are planning to sign guard Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract, sources @TheAthletic @Stadium. Weatherspoon earns roster spot after starting the season with the Warriors’ G League affiliate Santa Cruz and receiving hardship call up. – 4:36 PM

Can confirm that the Warriors have cut Jeff Dowtin, clearing the way for an open two-way spot. The front office is discussing options for that spot. Have to think Quinndary Weatherspoon is a possibility. – 12:18 PM

