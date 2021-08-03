Warriors signing Otto Porter and Nemanja Bjelica, losing Kent Bazemore to Lakers

The Warriors have secured their core (Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson). Golden State is also unlikely to trade its most-intriguing other assets (James Wiseman, No. 7 pick Jonathan Kuminga, No. 14 pick Moses Moody).

That leaves tinkering in the margins of the rotation.

In: Otto Porter, Nemanja Bjelica.

Out: Kent Bazemore.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Free agent forward Otto Porter Jr. has reached an agreement with the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 3, 2021

Sources: Otto Porter Jr. turned down the midlevel exception elsewhere to play for the Warriors at the minimum. https://t.co/CszqvrO37w — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 3, 2021

Anthony Slater of the Athletic:

The Warriors are signing Nemanja Bjelica on a one-year veteran minimum, sources confirm. Stretch big who should fit well next to Draymond Green. Still have full TPMLE. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 3, 2021

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent Kent Bazemore has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Lakers, agent Austin Walton tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Bazemore turned down more money and years (two) from the Warriors, sources say, but believes he will have a bigger role and opportunity to win a championship with the Lakers. Bazemore is betting on himself. https://t.co/rw1VyXMN9c — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Porter is an excellent fit in Golden State. He shoots well on 3s, avoids mistakes and has the length to play sound defense. Health is a concern, which is a reason he didn’t last with the Bulls despite initially holding a big role in Chicago. (He finished last season with the Magic after the Nikola Vucevic trade.) But he’s a bargain at the minimum.

Bjelica is a stretch big. He has shown more creation ability internationally and even at times earlier in his NBA career. But it’s unclear whether the 33-year-old still possesses enough athleticism to expand his game in the NBA.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Bazemore’s bet pays on the Lakers’ championship chances over the Warriors’ pays off. He joins Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington as former Lakers rejoining the team.

