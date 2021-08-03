Warriors signing Otto Porter and Nemanja Bjelica, losing Kent Bazemore to Lakers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Feldman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Warriors have secured their core (Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson). Golden State is also unlikely to trade its most-intriguing other assets (James Wiseman, No. 7 pick Jonathan Kuminga, No. 14 pick Moses Moody).

That leaves tinkering in the margins of the rotation.

In: Otto Porter, Nemanja Bjelica.

Out: Kent Bazemore.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Anthony Slater of the Athletic:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Porter is an excellent fit in Golden State. He shoots well on 3s, avoids mistakes and has the length to play sound defense. Health is a concern, which is a reason he didn’t last with the Bulls despite initially holding a big role in Chicago. (He finished last season with the Magic after the Nikola Vucevic trade.) But he’s a bargain at the minimum.

Bjelica is a stretch big. He has shown more creation ability internationally and even at times earlier in his NBA career. But it’s unclear whether the 33-year-old still possesses enough athleticism to expand his game in the NBA.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Bazemore’s bet pays on the Lakers’ championship chances over the Warriors’ pays off. He joins Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington as former Lakers rejoining the team.

More on the Warriors

Report: Stephen Curry signing four-year, $215M contract extension with Warriors Top 12 free agents to watch as NBA free agency opens Fournier, Batum try to focus on Olympics while their NBA free agency begins

Warriors signing Otto Porter and Nemanja Bjelica, losing Kent Bazemore to Lakers originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories