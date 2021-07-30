Warriors signing JaQuori McLaughlin, UC Santa Barbara guard

Warriors signing UCSB guard McLaughlin; Santa Cruz bound? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

We know that Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody -- the Warriors' two draft selections from Thursday night -- will be playing for Golden State's Summer League squad in the coming weeks.

Who else will be in uniform in Sacramento and Las Vegas?

Well, we learned Friday morning that UC Santa Barbara guard JaQuori McLaughlin will be on the roster.

Congratulations to JaQuori McLaughlin on signing with the Golden State @Warriors!! #GoGauchos | @Jroc__3 pic.twitter.com/SiYTNRd1pA — UC Santa Barbara Basketball (@UCSBbasketball) July 30, 2021

The expectation is this is an Exhibit 10 contract, which essentially means McLaughlin will participate in Golden State's training camp and then open the 2021-22 season in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 16.0 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals as a redshirt senior last season, while shooting 48.8 percent overall, 40.8 percent from 3-point range and 83.2 percent from the free throw line.

McLaughlin was named the Big West Player of the Year and an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention.

The 23-year-old scored 22 points in the Gauchos' win over UC Irvine in the Big West tournament championship game.

He nearly recorded the game-winning assist in UCSB's heartbreaking loss to Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

McLaughlin played his first two college basketball seasons at Oregon State before transferring to Santa Barbara.

