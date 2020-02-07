Marquese Chriss is here to stay. The Warriors announced Friday that they have signed the young big man to an NBA contract.

The Warriors have signed Marquese Chriss, converting his deal from a two-way contract to a standard NBA contract.



Chriss has appeared in 47 games (nine starts) for the Warriors this season, averaging 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18.6 minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/6o6vAEvGu5



— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 7, 2020

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported Friday morning that the deal is a two-year NBA contract.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Golden State is signing Marquese Chriss to a two-year contract, league sources tell ESPN. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 7, 2020

This has been a wild season for Chriss, to say the least. The 22-year-old is averaging 7.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 47 games for the Warriors. He also was waived by the Dubs just one month ago.

Golden State had to part ways with Chriss when they signed guard Damion Lee to a multiyear contract, but Chriss and the Warriors had mutual interest in a reunion right away. Chriss then signed a two-way contract with the Warriors on Jan. 15.

[RELATED: Taking inventory of Warriors' 13 draft picks through 2026]

The Warriors have had nothing but good to say about Chriss ever since he joined the team. He has been a bit of a reclamation project this season in the Bay Area and has thrived with his change of scenery.

The ultra-athletic Chriss was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, but already has played for five teams. It looks like he might finally have a home with the Warriors.

Warriors sign Marquese Chriss to NBA contract, reportedly for two years originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area